Woman accused of driving wrong way on I-90 while intoxicated in Bozeman

Deputies with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman in Bozeman shortly after midnight on Wednesday who was allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 while intoxicated.

Lindsay Ann Menard, 44 of Manhattan, is charged with seven counts of criminal endangerment.

Court documents say multiple people called 911 to report a small sedan driving 70 miles per hour eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The reporting deputy said he and another deputy located and began to parallel the Mazda CX-5 on I-90 at 12:24 a.m. The car nearly caused multiple head-on collisions as it continued traveling in the wrong direction, failing to yield to emergency lights and sirens.

Around 12:29 a.m., the reporting deputy drove across the median as the second deputy pulled in front of the CX-5. They successfully stopped the vehicle at mile marker 307 and extracted Menard, placing her in handcuffs. Her vehicle began to roll and struck a deputy's patrol vehicle.

The reporting deputy entered the vehicle to put it in park and said he detected the strong odor of alcohol. Court documents say Menard was slurring her speech, had watery eyes, and was unable to keep her balance while standing.

The two deputies transported Menard to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she agreed to perform Standard Field Sobriety Tests. Menard reportedly needed the instruction repeated multiple times and was not able to perform the tests successfully.

According to court documents, Menard refused to provide a breath sample, and a blood draw was taken at the hospital after a telephonic search warrant was granted for her blood. She was then transported back to the detention center.

Menard appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday. Her bail was set at $10,000. The reporting deputy said more charges would be requested as Menard passed more than 25 other vehicles while driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Her next court appearance is set for March 3.