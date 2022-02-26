Watch
Billings police investigating morning stabbing

Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 26, 2022
Billings police are investigating a Saturday morning stabbing at the Colonial Apartments on the South Side.

One man was found at the apartments at 223 S. 27th St. around 7:07 a.m. with an injury and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said in a tweet.

No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning, and police are continuing to investigate.

