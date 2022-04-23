Watch
Man shot and killed in south Billings

Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 23, 2022
Police are investigating a shooting death early Saturday morning in south Billings.

Police said in a tweet that a 29-year-old man was and killed by a 19-year-old man following a disturbance on the 4900 block of Southgate Drive just before 1 a.m.

All subjects involved were detained, but no arrests have been made as of Saturday morning.

Detectives are investigating.

