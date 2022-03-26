Wyoming man who murdered Billings woman escapes death penalty

The man convicted of murdering Lisa Marie Kimmell in 1988 has been given a new sentence for his crimes.

Dale Wayne Eaton was re-sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus an additional 40-50 years afterwards, for the first degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and 1st degree sexual assault of Kimmell, reports Sheridan Media.

Eaton was originally given the death penalty in 2004, but that sentence was struck down by a federal judge in 2014, ruling Eaton didn’t have appropriate representation during the penalty phase of his trial.

In 2015, Natrona County prosecutors filed its intent to seek the death penalty again, but recently withdrew that motion after mental evaluators found that Eaton was not competent to withstand a capital sentencing hearing, but could proceed with a sentencing hearing that does not include the death penalty.

Eaton was supposed to be re-sentenced this past January, but due a communications break-down, he was never transported from the medium security in prison near Torrington, to the Natrona County Courthouse in Casper.

The Kimmell family had the option of having the sentencing be done via live video, but declined.

Investigators and prosecutors say Lisa was kidnapped and murdered in the community of Moneta, about 80 miles northwest of Casper.

Her body was found about 8 days later in the North Platte River southwest of Casper.

Eaton wasn’t connected to the incident until 2001.

Sentencing breakdown:

1st Degree Murder: Life in prison without parole

Aggravated Kidnapping: 40-50 years, consecutive to the murder sentence.

Aggravated Robbery: 20-25 years, concurrent with the kidnapping sentence, but consecutive to the murder sentence.

1st Degree Sexual Assault: 20-25 years, concurrent with the kidnapping and robbery sentence, but consecutive to the murder sentence.

A consecutive sentence is one that will start when another sentence is finished.

A concurrent sentence is one that will be served at the same time with other sentences.