DEQ shares data and concerns about health of Big Hole River

DIVIDE - Conservation groups and the DEQ continue to focus on the health of the Big Hole River. This blue-ribbon river is important to outfitters, ranchers and folks like me who just like to fish.

“There’s many groups and organizations that are looking into and care about the Big Hole Watershed and want to do what’s right to help improve it,” DEQ Water Quality Planning Andy Ulven said.

WATCH: Montana's Big Hole River is under the microscope

Big Hole River health draws attention from conservation groups and state regulators

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality held an open house at the Divide Grange Hall recently that displayed exhibits of water quality assessments on the Big Hole. The assessment identifies pollution sources and conditions that cause algae blooms in parts of the river.

MTN NEWS “There’s many groups and organizations that are looking into and care about the Big Hole Watershed and want to do what’s right to help improve it,” DEQ Water Quality Planning Andy Ulven said.

These blooms can deplete oxygen and food sources for fish. But there are preventative measures.

“Encouraging best management practices, keeping cattle out of streams, improving stream side vegetation, some of those things can reduce the transport of pollutants into the streams,” Ulven said.

COURTESY The Montana DEQ held an open house in Divide to share water quality assessments identifying pollution sources and algae bloom conditions on the Big Hole River.

Brian Wheeler of Save Wild Trout has been collecting data on the river over the past few years to identify nutrient pollution in the river that causes blooms. He hopes this data will drive the state to take the health of the river seriously.

MTN NEWS “I’d rather acknowledge reality and move forward on what the science says rather than put out heads in the sand and keep pretending everything’s good to go,” Wheeler said.

“I’d rather acknowledge reality and move forward on what the science says rather than put out heads in the sand and keep pretending everything’s good to go,” Wheeler said.

A longtime Glen rancher on the Big Hole says he appreciates the DEQ’s efforts, but is skeptical of other organizations.

MTN NEWS “I do have problems with litigious organizations using data against us in snapshots without seeing the big picture,” Glen Rancher Erik Kalsta said.

“I do have problems with litigious organizations using data against us in snapshots without seeing the big picture,” Glen Rancher Erik Kalsta said.

He adds the river is important and everyone should work together to keep it healthy.

“I’ve got the river running through my place. I like the wildlife, I appreciate everything that river brings and I don’t want to see it negatively impacted,” Kalsta said.

