BUTTE — An acclaimed shadow-dance theater group based in Dillon that has performed before three U.S. presidents and on national television brings their work to Butte, America.

As the National Anthem plays at The Mother Lode Theatre, shadow dancers bring an audience of Butte school children through US history while honoring our nation’s heroes on Veterans Day.

Watch the Veterans Day tribute performance:

Dillon shadow dancers pay tribute to veterans

"Honoring veterans, military, doctors, nurses, everybody that makes this nation happen for us is really important," said Lynne Waggoner-Patton, the owner and director of The Silhouettes.

Waggoner-Patton created the shadow dance theater group in Colorado almost two decades ago. She is in Butte with a division of her group she calls the Montana Moon Stars that is based in Dillon.

"We just did a school show that was fabulous. Your children here are amazing in Butte, and their response to just our short little version of the show that we are going to be doing tonight was overwhelming as well," said Waggoner-Patton.

Before the extended version of the show that is being offered for free to veterans, dancers make their way through American history, gliding into positions that reflect everything from traditions to monuments to beloved animals.

Tweleve-year-old Brynnlynn Barnes and her partner Ava Scheffer spent several scenes bringing a shadow dog to life to the delight of the audience.

What is it like to be a dog?

"To be a dog, for me, it’s so amazing because I have dogs at home and I just love dogs so much, and it just makes me so happy to give their story too because they are very important," said Barnes.

Barnes said when she hears the audience giggling during the shadow as the dog wagged its tail on the Lewis and Clark shadow boat, and before a monument to American service animals.

"It makes us feel just so happy and makes the dog more vibrant when I hear the audience react."

"People are going to have so much American pride, and we all know, we need that right now."