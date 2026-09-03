Emergency Training Exercise Planned at Montana State Prison Sept. 9

DEER LODGE — The Montana Department of Corrections, the Powell County Sheriff’s Office and Powell County Emergency Services will be conducting a planned emergency training exercise at Montana State Prison on Sept. 9.

The exercise, which will involve emergency personnel, vehicles, and radio traffic, will take place from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on MSP property.

“It’s critical for our agencies to work and train together to strengthen our emergency response preparedness,” said DOC Director Eric Strauss. “Protecting public safety is our top priority and we need to be ready to effectively and efficiently manage any threat that comes our way.”

Members of the public should not contact 911 to report on activities related to the training exercise.

