Exclusive: Montana State's Big Cat, Little Cat bond in two-QB system

BOZEMAN — Before the start of the 2022 season, there were several rumblings about Montana State implementing a two-quarterback system due to the addition of Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers in the offseason.

While originally head-scratching since sophomore Tommy Mellott had just led the Bobcats on a historic playoff run to the FCS championship game, the duo has since transformed the identity of Montana State's offense.

Even though Chambers has missed the last four weeks with an undisclosed injury, the 6-foot-3 quarterback is still ranked second in the Big Sky with 16 rushing touchdowns. His career-defining performance came against UC in Week 5 after posting a 200-plus yard performance through both the air (227) and on the ground (203), which marked a first in Bobcat history.

Mellott also missed two weeks this fall after suffering a concussion against Eastern Washington. However, the Butte native remains a weapon on the ground this season posting a career-high 273 rushing yards against Weber State in Week 8.

Featured in the video above is an exclusive interview with both Mellott and Chambers in advance of Saturday's game against archrival Montana.