Expect big booms for Butte's Third of July fireworks display

BUTTE - "The 250th anniversary of this country is a big deal, and for Butte’s fireworks display, we’re going to get two big, 16-inch, 56-pound shells, because this is a big event and we need a big blast. We got to go big, and I’m like, okay, we’re going big,” Big Sky Fireworks owner Raven Ross said.

WATCH: Butte's biggest fireworks show ever is Friday night! 🎆🇺🇸 Are you ready?

Butte's Third of July fireworks show to feature largest shells in display's history

Ross of Big Sky Fireworks has added two of the largest shells for Butte’s Third of July Fireworks display. Prior to this, the largest shells ever used were 12-inch shells. Organizers of the show say spectators will definitely notice them.

“It is going to be higher and bigger than literally everything else in the show. It will be unmistakable, and we’re going to do it twice,” crew member Slater Henkel said.

This year’s display will also feature some other special surprises for the semi-quincentennial, including fireball shells.

“And those are going to go up and explode into a fireball in the sky. Those are pretty cool. And then we have a 300-foot flag going off out of a single shot. So, it will be a flag in fireworks going off on the hill,” Ross said.

The eight-person crew spent all week putting together the show and occasionally dodging thunderstorms. The crew said it’s worth the effort.

“It’s an awesome experience to be involved in something so historic, especially with the semi-quincentennial like we got going on now; it’s awesome,” Henkel said.

The fireworks are expected to begin on the loft of Big Butte at about 10:30 p.m.