ExplorationWorks re-opens its Sound Science exhibit in Helena

HELENA — On Saturday, January 13 Exploration Works will be opening their new Sound Science exhibit.

Rachel Fortunato

This isn’t the first time the exhibit has been on the Exploration Works floor.

The exhibit first opened back in 2020 and was only available for a month before Exploration Works closed due to the pandemic.

This time the exhibit will get its full four-month run.

It’s centered around the science of how our ears and voices work, sound waves and music.

“The anatomy lesson about sound is some good science that kids wouldn’t know about and parents maybe also don’t know about and were constantly surrounded by sound and when it’s silent it’s unnerving for humans,” said Matt Jetty, the Director of Exhibits for Exploration Works.

The exhibit allows you the experience the speed of sound, see a sound wave and how it changes with volume and frequency, play in a fictional band, and everyone’s favorite, try out your voice in a scream booth.

Rachel Fortunato

“A popular one is the scream booth behind me, where you can get into a soundproof booth and scream as loud as you can and it will measure the decibel level of your scream. I think the record is 112 decibels,” Jetty said.

On Sundays, they will also have live musicians from 2 to 3 p.m.

They will teach people about their instruments and give a music lesson.

“It's just an opportunity to think about your soundscape and the sounds you hear all day,” said Jetty.