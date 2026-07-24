BUTTE – A popular influencer family who are documenting their mountain biking trip between Canada and Mexico recently claimed they were involved in a frightening accident with a motorist on Hail Columbia Gulch Road near Butte.

WATCH: Influencer says motorist injured her kids near Butte during bike trek

Family outdoor influencer claims motorist caused bike crash near Butte

“Alright, we had a major wreck in which everyone crashed,” Nikki Bettis said.

32 FEET UP Bettis of 32 Feet Up reported that while biking with eight of her children along Hail Columbia Gulch on July 23rd, a vehicle sped by them, clipped one of her children’s bikes, and caused a multi-bike crash. Several of the children suffered scrapes and bruises, but no major injuries.

Bettis of 32 Feet Up reported while biking with eight of her children along Hail Columbia Gulch on July 23rd a vehicle sped by them, clipped one of her children’s bikes and caused a multi-bike crash. Several of the children suffered scrapes and bruises, but no major injuries.

One child’s helmet was cracked in the incident.

32 FEET UP One child’s helmet was cracked in the incident.

She claims the motorist left the scene but soon returned to check the riders. She alleges the driver and passenger appeared impaired; however, she did not contact law enforcement.

“Ah, worst case scenario, worst nightmare come true, but everyone is alive, we have no compound fractures, we might have a fracture, but it’s not a compound fracture. We have the medkit, we have treated everybody,” Bettis said.

The group said they consulted their physician through telehealth and all have been cleared to continue their 2,700-mile trek along the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.