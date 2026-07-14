Family says goodbye to Clayton Quayle after remains identified near Norris

REVENUE FLATS — Clayton Quayle was 25 in 1978, and his brother says he was a bit of a vagabond.

Watch the full video below:

Family says goodbye to Clayton Quayle after remains found nearly a half-century later

He’d leave for a while and then check in, but when he didn’t check in the last time, the family contacted law enforcement.

His brother, Steve Quayle, says Clayton’s vehicle was found in The Revenue Flats area west of Norris. He says it looked like there were signs of a struggle, but no signs of Clayton. Law enforcement searched, Steve brought in dog teams to search and even a native American tracker, but Clayton remained missing.

In August 2025, a worker at a Revenue Flats mine found human remains, and this past week, 48 years later, they've been positively identified as being Clayton Quayle.

Steve says, because of the extensive mining in the area, he never thought he’d see Clayton’s body again.

Steve’s daughter is Bozeman songwriter and singer Stephanie Quayle. She wasn’t born when Clayton went missing, but she’s known about him her entire life. This past weekend, the Quayle family was finally able to bring closure to losing Uncle Clay.

Stephanie says she’s found great strength in her father finally being able to say goodbye to his brother and in his confirmation that Clayton was indeed in the Revenue Flats area where they had been searching.

Steve says his faith has allowed him to follow a simple life plan: Forgive, forget and go forward. He says the investigation into his brother's death has allowed him to see his brother in a new light. Witness testimony from 1978 has given him a picture of Clayton. Clayton was a Bible study leader and a man who was learning to play the violin. That musical connection with Stephanie has made this an opportunity for the family to grow closer.

Law enforcement says the investigation into Clayton Quayle’s death remains an active homicide investigation.

Related:

Remains of Montana man missing for 47 years identified as Clayton Quayle