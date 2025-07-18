Fire restrictions implemented in Madison County

VIRGINIA CITY – If you're planning to enjoy the outdoors in Madison County this weekend, you’ll want to be aware of some new fire restrictions. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) has just announced that its lands in the area are now under Stage I fire restrictions.

So, what does this mean for your outdoor plans? First off, no building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire is allowed unless you fall into a specific exemption. Smoking is also restricted; you can only smoke in an enclosed vehicle or building, at a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that’s at least 3 feet in diameter and clear of flammable materials. If cooking is on the agenda, you’re in luck—cooking with liquid petroleum gas or propane stoves is still permitted, as long as they can be turned off.

These restrictions are in line with the guidelines set by the county, and they will remain in effect at FWP sites until further notice. With dry conditions presenting a heightened fire danger, FWP is reminding everyone to exercise caution while enjoying recreational activities in the area.

To learn more and to see current fire restrictions for other areas of Montana, click here [links-2.govdelivery.com].

