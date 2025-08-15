Friday morning update on Madison Co. fires: Evacuation order lifted

MADISON COUNTY — An evacuation order for residents east of Montana Hwy 87 and south of US Hwy 287 has been lifted and is now an evacuation WARNING only, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

There are currently three active wildfires burning in Madison County:

The Horn Fire, burning at more than 2,000 acres between Cliff Lake and Hwy 87, was discovered on Wednesday afternoon. Montana Highway 87 has reopened for travel. Some county roads in the area remain closed as conditions change.

The Madison County Sheriff's office urges residents to use caution in the area and be alert for sudden changes. As a reminder, please do not stop on the roadway or attempt to use any drone equipment in the area. Use of these devices halts air operations and suppression efforts.

The Bivens Creek Incident, burning at 50 acres, was discovered on Wednesday evening. It's located 11 miles northeast of Alder and 10 miles east of Sheridan. The fire is burning in thick timber just to the southwest of Ramshorn Mountain, according to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Facebook page.

The Cloudrest Fire, last reported at 230 acres per Wildcad, was discovered on Thursday afternoon. This blaze is located off Noble Fork Rd near Cloudrest Peak, northeast of Sheridan.

The entire area is under a Red Flag Warning, as of 2:34 a.m. Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.