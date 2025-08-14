Horn Fire burning south of Cliff Lake

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m. August 14, 2025

Another fire has been reported in Madison County, with the affected acreage updated from 0.5 to 1.25 acres. All updates regarding this incident are automated and sourced from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), and duty reporters are not actively monitoring the situation.

CAMERON — A lightning-caused wildfire is currently burning at 2,505 acres, according to the Montana DNRC and Watch Duty.

The Horn Fire was reported on Wednesday (Aug. 13, 2025) at 2:24 p.m. There is an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Montana Highway 87 in the far southern end of Madison County and for residents on Madison River Ranch.

Multiple local, state, and federal crews worked through the nights as winds eased down and stopped the rapid rate of spread.

Smoke may be visible from HWY 287 and HWY 87. Horn Creek Road is currently open.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

DNRC Fire Map

Patrick Daigle

