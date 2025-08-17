McAllister Fire erupts Saturday afternoon, evacuation WARNINGS issued

MCALLISTER — A new wildfire, dubbed the McAllister Fire, is currently forcing evacuation WARNINGS for all residents of the Bradley Creek area, per the Madison County Sheriff's Office. A WARNING WAS also issued for the Shining Mountains West Subdivision. Law enforcement will provide further instructions.

Originally called the Madison Hill Fire, at 4:33 p.m., the name was changed to "McAllister Fire."

At approximately 5:08 p.m., the fire jumped Hwy 287, near the top of Norris Hill. The highway remains closed at this time (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025), and through traffic must use an alternative route, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

This is the third wildfire reported in Madison County - other fires include the Cloudrest Fire, burning at 1,104.4 acres; the Bivens Creek Fire, burning at 1,321.8 acres and the Hold Fire at 2,990 acres.

The numbers are current as of 6:10 pm, but will change.

For the latest news, warnings, and acreage, MTN News encourages you to follow the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Madison County Emergency Management/Fire Warden, and the Montana DNRC Facebook pages.

MORE INFO ON MADISON COUNTY FIRES:

BIVENS CREEK

The Bivens Creek Fire continues to spread and experienced active fire behavior yesterday with crowning, due to the gusty winds. The fire was last mapped at 500 acres, with fire growth and visible smoke, that size is likely larger. The fire continues to burn in thick subalpine fir timber with a heavy dead and downed fuel component in the Tobacco Roots Mountains on the Madison Ranger District. Smoke is visible throughout the Madison Valley.

Today firefighters will prepare roads on the western flank and scout for opportunities. An engine and crew are also on the eastern flank of the fire, scouting for opportunities. Helicopters are available to assist with water bucket drops. Additional resources are enroute. A Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT) has been ordered to assist. Team members from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6 [facebook.com] take command of the fire tomorrow evening.

CLOUDREST

The Cloudrest Fire also had fire growth yesterday due to conditions, was last mapped at 500 acres and expected to be larger. To the west, fire moved northwest of Rossiter Lake with some spotting in Willow Creek. To the east, fire spread continued in the meadow towards the rock scree. An engine and crew are searching for opportunities and responding to spotting with the help of helicopter water bucket drops as needed.

The fire weather forecast includes a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. Afternoon westerly winds could range 7 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

An infrared flight has been ordered for both fires for a more accurate perimeter size.

A special closure order for the fire area is forthcoming; please stay out of the area and allow firefighters to operate safely. In addition, there is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in effect to ensure safe firefighting aircraft operations.