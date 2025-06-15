Wildfire burning south of MacDonald Pass

The Lewis and Clark National Forest is reporting a wildfire burning around five miles south of MacDonald Pass in a remote area.

The Jericho Mountain Fire was first reported Sunday morning, June 15, and had grown to an estimated 25 acres by the afternoon.

Officials say the fire is burning in heavy, dead and downed trees and growing to the south and west.

Crews are concentrating efforts on the north side of the fire to protect cabins in the area.

"Please avoid the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail south of MacDonald Pass and north of Luttrell. A type III team has been ordered," said the U.S. Forest Service in a social media post.

Editor's note: This is a developing situation.