Yellowstone National Park fire restrictions in effect immediately

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY — Due to very high fire danger level, National Park Service has implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions in Yellowstone National Park, effective immediately on Tuesday, August 12th. These measures are aimed at protecting park visitors, wildlife, and natural resources.

Smoking is prohibited in Frontcountry and developed areas, unless in an enclosed vehicle, single-family dwelling, developed campground, day-use picnic area, or within a 3-foot diameter area that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. Campfires are allowed only in designated fire rings within campgrounds and must be attended at all times. Self-contained gas and charcoal grills are permitted, as well as stoves and lanterns using pressurized liquid, jellied petroleum, or gas fuel, provided they meet specific safety requirements.

In the backcountry, charcoal and wood campfires are prohibited, though stoves and lanterns are allowed under the same guidelines. Smokers must ensure that all cigarette butts are properly extinguished.

Prohibited activities include discharging fireworks or firearms, using explosives, abandoning campfires, off-road driving, and smoking in thermal areas or designated trails. Starting a wildland fire negligently may result in fines or imprisonment.

We encourage all visitors to stay informed about current fire activity by visiting nps.gov.