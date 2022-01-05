Flood WARNING issued near Ennis

ENNIS - The National Weather Service upgraded a flood advisory to a FLOOD WARNING near Ennis Tuesday afternoon as an ice jam is causing river water to backup and flow into low-lying areas. Conditions are extremely dangerous around Lions Club Park near Ennis and everyone needs to avoid this area.

kbzk

Ennis Police posted photos of the flood waters at the park Tuesday afternoon and you can clearly see how dangerous this ice jam flooding is near Ennis.

Ice jam are highly unpredictable and can break wide open with no warning. This can send a tremendous amount of water and debris downstream.

Flood Advisories are also up for the Gallatin River near Logan and the Jefferson River near Three Forks as ice jams are producing low-lying flooding.