GREAT FALLS — The Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement with Deere & Co. requiring the manufacturer to give farmers and independent repair shops access to many of the same repair tools and software available to authorized John Deere dealers.

(WATCH: FTC Right-to-repair settlement follows years of advocacy in Montana)

FTC Right-to-repair settlement follows years of advocacy in Montana

The settlement resolves an antitrust lawsuit filed in January 2025 by the FTC and attorneys general from Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The lawsuit alleged Deere restricted access to tools needed to complete electronic repairs on its farm equipment.

Under the settlement, farmers and independent repair providers will receive access to resources used to diagnose problems, clear fault codes, connect replacement parts to a machine’s computer and reprogram certain electronic components.

For Montana Farmers Union, the settlement follows years of work on agricultural right-to-repair legislation. The organization supported proposals during the 2021, 2023 and 2025 Montana legislative sessions, but none became law.

Walter Schweitzer, president of the MFU and farmer out of Geyser, discussed the issue with MTN at the state Capitol in January 2025, saying repair delays can be especially difficult during planting and harvest.

“Equipment only breaks down when you use it,” Schweitzer said. “And everyone’s using their equipment at the same time.”

Rachel Prevost, executive director of the MFU, explained the settlement marks a significant step after years of the organization pushing for right-to-repair protections at the state level.

“This is such a huge step in the right direction,” Prevost said. “This is establishing a farmer’s right to repair, and that’s monumental.”

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Prevost said equipment downtime can quickly affect a producer’s bottom line.

“When we talk about downtime in the field, that’s a huge amount of stress on producers,” she said. “It makes all the difference… getting a crop in the bin or not.”

The group also cited a 2023 U.S. PIRG study that estimated American farmers could save as much as $1.2 billion a year if equipment manufacturers stopped restricting repairs.

In a statement posted on its website, Deere said the agreement reinforces its work toward more flexible repair options and increased access and transparency for customers.

The settlement requires Deere to provide the repair resources on fair and reasonable terms for 10 years. The company will also face reporting and oversight requirements from the FTC and the five states involved in the case.