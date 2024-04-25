FWP announces Mule Deer Citizen Advisory Committee

HELENA — The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks has formed a Citizen Advisory Committee to examine issues around the management of mule deer.

Sixteen members were selected from a pool of 100 applicants.

FWP says members were selected based on their familiarity with issues involved and their willingness to work with a team and represent each FWP region.

Their input will help guide a new management plan for the species in time to inform the 2026-2027 hunting season-setting process.

The committee will meet twice before June 15, and their work is expected to be completed by June 30.

Both meetings will be multi-day with the first meeting scheduled for May 6-8.

These meetings will be open to the public via Zoom.