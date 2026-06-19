Glacier Park International Airport's runway rehabilitation project begins in July

KALISPELL — During the month of July, Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell will implement phased weekday closures as they begin work on their runway rehabilitation project.

For four weeks starting July 6, Glacier Park International Airport will be closed from Monday at 6 p.m. to Friday at 10 a.m.

“The typical life of airfield pavement is 15-20 years and we’re at 17 right now and our runway is starting to show signs of aging, we’re seeing some cracking, we’re seeing some joints opening up,” said Glacier Park International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski.

Despite July being a busy travel month, Ratkowski said It’s the best time of the year to complete the project based on favorable weather conditions.

“We need 50 degrees and minimal rain, like less than a tenth of an inch a day, and so because this runway is such a critical project once we shut it down we’re going to be working 24 hours a day, that means we need 50 degrees at night and the only time we really get that is July,” added Ratkowski.

Ratkowski said the airport will remain fully operational on the weekends in July allowing the airport to run 60% of their regular summer flights.

“The impact of the timing is not lost on us, we understand the impact to the community, unfortunately just like all other paving projects in the Flathead Valley this is kind of the best time of year to do it,” said Ratkowski.

If the repaving project remains on schedule, Ratkowski said operations at the airport will return to normal at the beginning of August.

“Once we open for the last time at the end of July, we will be good for another 20 years,” said Ratkowski.