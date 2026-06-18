Team USA's Over-40 Men's National Soccer Team just returned from the Senior World Cup in Thailand with a bronze medal — and for Great Falls assistant coach Jeremiah Kirschman, the journey started long before the tournament.

"Soccer has been a part of my life since I was three years old," Kirschman said. "My older brother had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, so he couldn't play. He was in a wheelchair, and he was terminally ill and passed away at the age of 29, but he wasn't able to play."

Great Falls coach helps lead Team USA to Bronze at Senior World Cup

That experience shaped everything for Kirschman, motivating him to be the best athlete he could be.

"I was able to get free college because of soccer. I met my wife through soccer and some of my best friends through soccer," he said.

After finishing last in last year's tournament, the team took a new approach — recruiting top talent from across the country, including players from North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada.

The strategy paid off. Victories over Taiwan and Thailand sent Team USA to the semifinals. After a close loss to France in penalty kicks, the team came back to beat Australia for the bronze medal, finishing third out of eight countries.

"We secured two victories in those first two matches. So that qualified us for the semifinals," Kirschman said.

With more recruiting camps already lined up, Kirschman has his sights set even higher.

"I think if we can keep the momentum going, keep the training sessions going, the ID camps and just find a little bit better quality of players, higher level and former pros. I think we could definitely take on England and possibly be the world champs," he said.

From last place to bronze in just one year, Team USA's senior squad is proving age is just a number — and the next goal is nothing less than a world title.

