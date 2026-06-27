GREAT FALLS — Dozens of people gathered on the historic 10th Street Bridge on June 24 for a candlelight vigil honoring loved ones lost to addiction, domestic violence and suicide.

Watch the video below:

Great Falls vigil honors lives lost to addiction, domestic violence and suicide

The vigil was held by Dynamic Recovery, Illumination Recovery and The Sober Life. Organizers said the event was meant to create a space for remembrance, while also reminding people who are still struggling that support is available.

For Jeree Lapier, the night was personal. His brother, Nathaniel Chase Lapier, died from a fentanyl overdose in 2024.

“Nobody really knows about fentanyl unless it hits close to home,” Lapier said. “It struck my home and my family and we’ve never been the same since.”

Lapier said sharing his brother’s name publicly is one way to make sure he is not forgotten.

“Being able to get my brother’s name out there and make sure that he’s not forgotten is something I didn’t think I’d ever do, but it’s something I won’t stop doing,” Lapier said.

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The gathering comes as Cascade County continues to see the local impact of overdose and suicide.

A 2025 behavioral health crisis snapshot shows Cascade County had 27 overdose deaths and 25 suicide deaths. It also shows Cascade County made up 7.1% of Montana’s inbound crisis-line calls, but 15% of the state’s overdose deaths.

Organizers said those numbers represent families and communities, and they want people to keep talking before someone reaches a crisis point.

Rosalie Kuska, peer recovery coach and care coordinator at The Sober Life, said talking openly about addiction, recovery, domestic violence, suicide and mental health can help people feel less alone.

“The more we talk, the less others have to fight in silence,” Kuska expressed.

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Alexis Ramos, the event coordinator and volunteer for Dynamic Recovery, said before she got sober, she never realized how many options were available or how many people were willing to walk alongside her.

“Nobody’s a lost cause,” Ramos said. “Recovery is possible and it’s so worth it.”

Organizers said the vigil’s larger message was about honoring and remembering those who have died, while also reaching those who are still struggling.

They encouraged anyone who needs help to reach out to a trusted person, a local recovery group or a crisis line. Anyone in Montana can call or text 988 at any time for crisis support.