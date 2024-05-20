Grizzly bear injures man during 'surprise encounter' in Grand Teton National Park

The National Park Service (NPS) reports a Massachusetts man was injured in a bear attack in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

An NPS news release said the 35-year-old man was "seriously injured" by the bear in the area of the Signal Mountain Summit Road on Sunday afternoon.

Park rangers along with Teton County Search and Rescue responded to provide emergency medical care. The man was airlifted via helicopter to an area hospital. He is in stable condition and expected to fully recover, according to the release.

The release said a preliminary investigation indicates the attack happened as the result of "a surprise encounter with two grizzly bears," one of which injured the man.

The Signal Mountain Summit Road and Signal Mountain Trail are currently closed to all public entry.