Grizzly Insider: Coaches Chris Citowicki, Allison Lawrence discuss soccer, volleyball seasons

MISSOULA — Montana soccer coach Chris Citowicki and UM volleyball coach Allison Lawrence join this week's Grizzly Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM radio voice Riley Corcoran.

Watch the whole episode in the above video player.

Citowicki reflects on one of best seasons in Griz soccer history. Montana won the Big Sky Conference regular-season championship and finished the regular season with a 13-2-3 overall record and 7-0-1 conference mark. The Griz next play in the semifinal round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Nov. 3 in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Lawrence talks about the ebbs and flows of the volleyball season, including playing a difficult non-conference schedule and searching for consistency in conference play. Montana (8-13 overall, 4-5 Big Sky) has seven matches remaining in the regular season, starting with a rivalry showdown at Montana State on Friday.

Hansen and Corcoran finish the show analyzing the race for the conference championship on the football field and looking ahead to Montana's game against Northern Colorado on Saturday.