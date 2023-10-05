Grizzly Insider: Receiver Aaron Fontes talks touchdowns, development and pranks

MISSOULA — Montana got back in the win column last week, getting a hard-earned 28-20 win over Idaho State inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Griz coach Bobby Hauck and junior receiver Aaron Fontes join this week's Grizzly Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM radio voice Riley Corcoran. Watch the whole episode in the above video player.

Hauck breaks down the win over the Bengals, and Fontes sits down with Hansen for a wide-ranging interview. Fontes, who went to high school in California with current Montana teammate Xavier Harris, is in his third season with the Grizzlies. After a breakout season in 2022 in which he caught 35 passes for 384 yards and two touchdowns, Fontes is one of the leaders in the wide receiver room this season. In 2023, he has 10 catches for 115 yards and has caught touchdown passes in each of UM's past two games.

Hansen and Corcoran close out the show looking ahead to this week's top-20 matchup between Montana and UC Davis.

Kickoff between the No. 17 Griz and No. 20 Aggies is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MDT) Saturday in Davis, California. The game will be broadcast statewide on the Montana Television Network's local CBS affiliates.