Grizzly Insider: Safety Jaxon Lee talks about his play, increased role

MISSOULA — Montana's defense played a terrific game in last week's 40-0 win over Northern Colorado, and the No. 4-ranked Griz are now in a three-way tie for first in the Big Sky Conference standings.

Griz coach Bobby Hauck and junior safety Jaxon Lee join this week's Grizzly Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM radio voice Riley Corcoran. Watch the whole episode in the above video player.

Hauck talks about the win over Northern Colorado, and Lee breaks down his performance against the Bears, which included an interception return for a touchdown. Lee, who helped the Drummond-Philipsburg co-op win two 8-Man state titles before transferring to Missoula Sentinel for his final year of high school football, has gradually played his way into the defensive rotation during his tenure in the Griz secondary. He's been in on 29 total tackles this season and has interceptions in each of Montana's past two games.

Hansen and Corcoran look ahead to this week's top-10 matchup between Montana and No. 7 Sacramento State to close out the show.

Kickoff between the Griz and Hornets is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The game will be broadcast statewide on the Montana Television Network's local CBS affiliates.