Gunman identified in Wallace, Idaho shooting that injured three people

WALLACE, ID — An active shooter situation inside the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office in Wallace came to an end on Friday.

The sheriff's office has identified the suspect as 77-year-old John Drake. He was confirmed to be a local resident.

According to a news release from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, an active shooter was reported at the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office in downtown at approximately 2:40 p.m.

The gunman was shot by police at approximately 4:15 p.m.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident," reports the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

In a preliminary press conference Friday night, Shoshone Sheriff William Eddy said one officer and two female civilians sustained minor injuries in the shooting.

Drake opened fire on the street before entering the sheriff's office and firing into the dispatch center, officials said.

Two women were shot in the leg while sitting in a nearby pick-up. The third victim was an officer who was reportedly shot in the ear inside the sheriff's office.

The shooter was pronounced deceased at 4:15 p.m. after being shot by police in the lobby.

"This has kind of been a rough month," Sheriff Eddy said. "This seems like one tragedy after another."

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Coeur d'Alene Police Department are handling the criminal event, while Idaho State Police oversees the officer-involved shooting investigation.

"I want to extend my gratitude to the local and outside agencies that responded swiftly to assist us during this event," said Sheriff Eddy. "We also want to thank our community for their continued support and patience during this difficult time."

Due to the nature of the investigation, limited information is available for release.

The dispatch center in Wallace remains fully operational.

The building itself is undergoing a damage assessment, but officials expect to resume regular hours this coming week.