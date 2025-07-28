Havre hit by flooding

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms impacted north-central Montana again on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Late Sunday evening one of these strong thunderstorms impacted Havre with gusty winds (gusts over 50 mph at times) and heavy rain.

Flash flooding in Havre (July 27, 2025)

This excessive rainfall caused flash flooding in some parts of Havre.

Several roads were flooded out with the water as high as the top of the wheel well on a pickup truck.

Several vehicles were stranded in this water.

Some people also reported having their basements flooded.

All told, 1.73 inches of rain fell on Sunday in Havre, which is the wettest July 27 on record. 1.10" of rain fell in just 10 minutes, breaking the old 10-minute rainfall record of 0.93" set on June 20, 2003.

1.70" of rain fell in 45 minutes, breaking the old record of 1.50" on June 22, 1938.

We have not received any reports of injuries.