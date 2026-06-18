KALISPELL — A new community in Kalispell called Hayden Homes Aspen Creek aims to provide affordable housing options below the city’s median home sales price.

Hayden Homes are expanding home ownership opportunities in Kalispell as 47 homes in the new Aspen Creek community are coming on the market off three mile drive.

Hayden Homes expands home ownership opportunities in Kalispell

“You know we saw a need for more affordable homes for working families in Kalispell,” said Hayden Homes Regional Director Kaleb Simon.

Simon said the development has a mix of sold homes and market homes under construction in different phases.

“Our townhomes range from 1,000 square feet to 1,800 square feet and our single-family detach range from 1,100 square feet to just under 2,300 square feet so we got a variety mix in this community and a variety of lot sizes,” added Simon.

Simon said the homes are priced below the average median home sales price in Kalispell, making the homes affordable for working class families.

“Average median sales price in Kalispell is around $562,000 currently, our starting prices here at Aspen Creek start at $389,990, so it’s about $170,000 less than the average median sales price in Kalispell,” said Simon.

Kalispell Chamber of Commerce Business Development Director Kirk Fritz said bringing more affordable homes into Kalispell is a major win for businesses in the Flathead.

“Absolutely it’s super important that we continue to support the vitality of our community and our neighborhoods so that men and women can work here, raise a family and stay in this beautiful area that we call home," said Fritz.

More information on Aspen Creek homes can be found here.