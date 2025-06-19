HELENA — Pride flags have billowed over Helena’s city buildings during Pride Month in past years. However, a new Montana law effectively bans the flag from being flown over government buildings and public schools. On Monday, City of Helena commissioners heard about what the process for flying a pride flag might look like.

Under the new law, there are limits on what flags can be flown on government buildings.

One option would be to potentially accept the Pride flag as one of the city’s official flags.

“As far as I can tell with House Bill 819, the city could, like Missoula, adopt the pride flag as the city flag if it so chooses," Assistant City Attorney Matthew Petesch shared with the commission.

Helena City Commission hears about the process for flying the Pride Flag

Earlier this month, the Missoula City Council recognized the Pride flag as an official flag of the city in response to House Bill 819.

Governor Greg Gianforte signed HB 819 into state law on May 13. This law limits the display of flags or banners on government property to the United States flag, an official flag of the state, or an official flag of the institution where it is flying.

It prohibits any flags that “represent a political party, race, sexual orientation, gender, or political ideology.”

Language in the bill does allow flags like the Gadsden flag to be flown. It also allows flags for law enforcement officers and fallen officers, like the “thin blue line” flag.

At Monday's meeting, it was suggested that the topic of an official flag, such as the pride flag, be made a regular item with a resolution based on Missoula’s process and could be further discussed if the commission so chooses.

Editor's Note: This story formerly stated, "Currently, the City of Helena does not have an official flag." based on comments from the Deputy City Attorney Matt Petesch during the June 16, 2025, Helena City Commission Meeting in which he stated, "The city does not have an official flag." However, Helena City Commissioner Sean Logan shared on social media a document from July 9, 1973, that shows the City of Helena officially adopting a city flag.