Helena dog finds forever home after 676 days at shelter

HELENA — A dog finally found his forever home after 676 days at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.

Matt, a husky, arrived at the shelter in 2022. He was one of 14 huskies brought in at the same time.

According to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, on a Saturday afternoon, shelter volunteers and staff came to say goodbye to the long-time resident.

Kenai, one of the huskies brought in with Matt, was adopted more than a year ago. Kenai's owner brought him by the shelter to visit Matt last week.

Matt must have made a good impression, because Kenai’s owner returned to the shelter days later to adopt Matt.

He's now part of the family with Kenai.

"After almost 2 years at LCHS, Matt is happy and in a home right now, finally living his best life," Lewis and Clark Humane Society wrote on social media. "Thank you to all of the volunteers, fosters, staff, and donors who helped make this happen. Matthew is a special boy, and he has found the perfect home."

