Helena Angel Fund provides students with school supplies, scholarships

HELENA — Another uncertain school year is underway, and remembering resources are available for students and educators is important. That's where the Angel Fund comes in.

“It's amazing the support that we can give to students that are in need,” said Janet Riis, executive director of the Angel Fund in Helena.

Riis says providing over 800 students in need with necessities in the last year is what the nonprofit is all about.

“It's so important to be able to level the playing field because everybody wants new clothes when they start school, everybody needs to have clean clothes to wear. They also need school supplies so they can be at the same spot to learn and be able to progress and even a week or two without those supplies, they're falling behind,” said Riis.

This year in their Stuff the Bus campaign, the nonprofit was able to give over $40,000 to over 1,400 students in the Helena area.

Last year, the Angel Fund gave out a record number of donor scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 to high school seniors to continue education, based on financial need.

“We had a record number about 33 last year that we awarded, and almost all of those are actually donor-funded. So it's amazing. We have great support from the community,” said Riis.

And the motto of the scholarships has seniors pay it forward as they continue education.

“Everybody needs a little help and how do you want to give back once you're you've graduated?” said Riis.

The Angel Fund has a full list of school coordinators on their website if your students need help.