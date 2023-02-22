Helena Police seek information on missing girl

HELENA — Helena Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 11-year-old Evelyn Rose Carey.

Evelyn was last seen on the evening of Monday, Feb. 20 leaving her residence near the 2500 block of Southridge Drive in Helena. She is around 5 feet, under 100 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Evelyn was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Authorities are concerned about her safety, especially given the dangerous winter weather conditions.

Anyone with information about Evelyn is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 442-3233 or DIAL 9-1-1.