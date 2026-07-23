HELENA — Many people would struggle just staying on a galloping horse. Madison MacDonald Thomas makes it look easy while hanging off the side, jumping on and off, and hooking her feet into straps during high-speed trick riding performances.

(WATCH: Helena trick rider passes her skills on to the next generation of rodeo performers)

Helena trick rider passes her skills on to the next generation of rodeo performers

The Helena performer has spent years entertaining rodeo crowds across the country with her gymnastics-on-horseback style act.

“How I always tell people, it’s everything you’re not supposed to do on a horse,” Thomas said.

Trick riding combines athleticism, balance and trust between rider and horse. Thomas says the sport takes years of practice and a strong connection with the animals she performs with.

“You have to have full trust in them and they have to have full trust in you because we pretty much throw them the reins and hang off the side of them and hope that they take care of us,” Thomas said.

Thomas has built an accomplished career in rodeo entertainment. She has been nominated seven times as a Top 5 Specialty Act in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

But these days, she’s also focused on another passion — teaching.

Thomas has been teaching trick riding for 13 years and now spends much of her time training the next generation of performers, including her student Oli Leininger.

Leininger was the rider demonstrating the stunts during Thursday’s interview in Helena.

“Really exciting, just like nervous but exciting at the same time,” Leininger said.

While Thomas says she’s nearing the end of her performing career, she plans to continue teaching and training horses for years to come.

“I’ll keep teaching it and keep training horses and performing on and off as much as I can,” Thomas said.

For Thomas, watching her students grow in the sport has become just as rewarding as performing in front of rodeo crowds herself.