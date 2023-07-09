Homicide suspect on the run in Sanders County

UPDATE JULY 10, 2023 7:35 A.M.

According to social media post, Sanders County Sheriff reports as of Monday July 10, no new news on the escapee Chadwick Shane Mobley. He is still at large.

UPDATE JULY 9, 2023 6:53 P.M.

Sanders County Sheriff's Office is urging residents in the area to not approach Mobley and to call 911 if you see him in the area.

The Sheriff's Office is also asking residents to not open doors to cries for help until you can see the person to know if it is safe. If you have any questions about who may be knocking, call 911.

Officials said if there are children that are at home alone, make sure they understand to not open the door unless it's someone they know. Officials are also asking that children know their address in case they need to call 911.

Should you hear or see anything suspicious call in and report to 911.

Sanders County Sheriff is also asking to make sure camera systems or alarm systems are on and ready to go. They are also asking for residents to make sure that if there are any additional items that might be vulnerable to be secured.

UPDATE JULY 9, 2023 4:44 P.M.

Sander County Sheriff's Office is asking for asking anyone in the vicinity of Plains Town Pump and surrounding areas, please check your ring cameras, security cameras, at your businesses and your residences. The Sheriff's Office is asking for footage between about 0930-1130 am.

Please contact the Sanders County Sheriff Office Deputy Timothy Kelly at 406-827-3584 ext. 3 or email Deputy Kelly directly with the footage or information directly to tkelly@co.sanders.mt.us

Here is an updated mug shot.

Sanders County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page

PLAINS- During a transport from a neighboring county, a homicide suspect escaped in Sanders County at the Plains Town and Pump.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office is advising that all residents in the area lock their vehicles and be on the lookout for 42-year-old Chadwick Shane Mobley.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, camo pants, a baseball cap, boots, and a black coat. He is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds

. He was able to remove his handcuffs as well as the ankle shackles and then run.

At this time there is an ongoing search for Mobley, but the search efforts have been unsuccessful so far.

Sanders County Sheriff's Office urges those in the area to lock homes, garages and vehicles. If you see anything suspicious you are asked to call 911.