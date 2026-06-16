Investigation underway after unresponsive man found at gathering near Bigfork

BIGFORK — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a cause of death after an unresponsive man was found at a gathering in the Jewel Basin area northeast of Bigfork.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive male at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, according to a news release.

The agency said that according to the preliminary investigation, a large party involving numerous juveniles and young adults had taken place earlier in the evening. Several people reported finding an adult male in a grassy area near the gathering.

The man appeared "highly intoxicated, was shivering, and was unresponsive to efforts to improve his condition."

People at the scene moved him closer to a fire for warmth and later attempted to transport him to meet emergency medical personnel.

During transport, it was reported that the man "lost signs of life," and CPR was initiated until emergency responders arrived and assumed care.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office says that an autopsy is being conducted, and investigators reported no obvious external traumatic injuries other than minor scratches.

Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and review evidence to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.

At this time, no conclusions have been made regarding the cause or manner of death, and the man's name has not yet been released.

We will update you when we get more information.