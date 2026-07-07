Jakob Steven Lundberg charged with deliberate homicide in deadly Bozeman bar shooting

New Details Surface in Bozeman’s Memorial Day Shooting as Police Address the Public

Investigators say Lundberg then walked away from the scene, retrieved a handgun, and returned to the crowded sidewalk in front of the bar. He allegedly fired 4 rounds into the crowd.

Sidney Callaghan was struck multiple times and later died from those injuries. Another person, Alex Haughton, was allegedly placed in fear of death or serious injury. The gunfire also endangered numerous other people in the heavily populated area.

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Prosecutors say Lundberg fled the scene after the shooting. Law enforcement caught him shortly after.

Detectives recovered surveillance video from the bar that allegedly captured the shooting. Investigators also found a handgun they believe was discarded after the incident. Detectives gathered witness statements and other evidence to support the charges.

In addition to deliberate homicide, Lundberg is charged with aggravated assault, criminal endangerment, tampering with evidence, and misdemeanor assault.

The county attorney said gun violence threatens the safety of everyone in the community.

Lundberg is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The case will proceed in district court, where Lundberg will face arraignment and a possible trial.