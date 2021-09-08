Large police presence in downtown Missoula early Wednesday

MISSOULA — A downtown Missoula street was blocked off early Wednesday morning with a large police presence in the area. The incident closed off Ryman Street, between Broadway and West Main.

Several witnesses told MTN News that about 1:30 a.m. they heard a lot of commotion outside, including what they called "banging noises." They thought it might be gunshots, but MTN has not made a confirmation of that. A short time later, police arrived.

There is crime tape up on Ryman, between Broadway and West Mesa. Officers seemed to be looking for evidence on the street and in a nearby alley, but we don't have anymore information at this time.

