1 dead, 2 injured in Deer Lodge County vehicle crash

One man died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Galen in Deer Lodge County on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

According to a fatality crash report from the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Monday. A 27-year-old man from New Port Richey, Florida was driving a Chevy Cobalt east on Galen Road, approaching the intersection with South Frontage Road.

The man reportedly failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by a Honda Odyssey traveling southbound on Frontage Road. The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old Deer Lodge man, swerved trying to avoid the collision but struck the Cobalt on the driver's side door.

The MHP report says the Cobalt was pushed off the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its roof. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda Odyssey and his passenger, a Deer Lodge woman, were transported to the hospital with injuries.

No information on the severity of injuries sustained by the occupants of the Honda was released, and the Florida man who died was not identified.

All parties involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, according to the MHP report, and speed, alcohol, and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.