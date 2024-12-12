1 dead in Beaverhead County vehicle crash

BUTTE — The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a Texas man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-15S in Beaverhead County on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.

According to MHP's fatality crash report, the incident occurred around 7:41 p.m. on Tuesday at mile marker 17 north of Lima. A 56-year-old man from Houston, Texas was driving a Freightliner Tractor northbound on I-15 when he drove across the median and into the southbound lanes.

The MHP report said the truck tripped, overturned, and slid across the southbound lanes on its passenger side. The truck continued to slide off the southbound lanes and struck an embankment. The man, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs and speed are suspected as factors in the crash, according to MHP.

The victim has not been identified at this time, and no further details were released.

We will update you if we get more information.