1 dead in Deer Lodge County vehicle crash

A Wyoming man died after colliding with a truck on an interstate on-ramp in Deer Lodge County on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), around 4 p.m. on Friday, a 40-year-old Butte man was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 eastbound on I-90 near Opportunity. The man reportedly ran off the road to the right and crossed the on-ramp to I-90E from Highway 1 at mile marker 208.

A 73-year-old man from Thermopolis, Wyoming was driving a Spyder Roadster on the on-ramp as the truck crossed. MHP's fatality crash report says the truck hit the Roadster in the front bumper, then rolled several times before coming to rest.

The driver of the Roadster was killed in the crash; the driver of the truck was reportedly uninjured.

The MHP report says drugs and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.