1 person dead in collision involving 2 motorcycles in Missoula County

GREAT FALLS — One person died in a collision involving two motorcycles in Missoula County on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

It happened just after 9 p.m. along Kendall Creek Road, several miles north of Clinton.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 21-year old man from Missoula driving a Kawasaki, and a 23-year old man from Clinton, also driving a Kawasaki.

The MHP report says the motorcycles were traveling in opposite directions on Kendall Creek Road and collided.

The man from Missoula died at the scene; his name has not been released.

The man from Clinton was taken to a hospital in Missoula; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP crash report, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, but does not indicate whether that may applies to one or both drivers.

In addition, the crash report indicates that neither man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

