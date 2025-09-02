Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person injured in Great Falls house fire

1 person injured in Great Falls house fire (September 2, 2025)
<b>GREAT FALLS FIRE RESCUE</b>
1 person injured in Great Falls house fire (September 2, 2025)
1 person injured in Great Falls house fire (September 2, 2025)
Posted

GREAT FALLS — A man was injured and home was damaged in a fire in Great Falls on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that it happened at about 4 p.m. on Prospect Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find the attached garage engulfed in flames, and the fire extending into the attic of the house.

Engine 1 was able to get positioned in front of the house, where firefighters attacked the fire through the open garage door.

As the fire extended into the attic, crews had to perform a significant overhaul to the garage and living room.

The house is not considered livable at this time, and all utilities have been shut off.

The occupant of the home was working on a boat motor in the garage when the motor sparked gasoline vapors, causing the fire to start.

The occupant sustained burn injuries as he was trying to put the fire out.

He was taken to Benefis Health System for evaluation; the status of his injuries is not known.

GFFR said there were no injuries to firefighters or pets.

We will update you if we get more information.

Local News
Annual 'If You Give A Child A Book...' campaign returns for 2025
MTN News
Crime and Courts
Anaconda shooting case unsealed
John Riley
Local News
Butte nonprofit warns federal budget cuts could harm thousands of MT families
MTN News
Local News
Girl killed, 3 injured in Wyoming plane crash
MTN News
Local News
1 person injured in Great Falls house fire
MTN News
Local News
Butte celebrates Labor Day with community picnic

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader