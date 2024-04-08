15-90 Search and Rescue gives weekend assist to 3 people stuck in the Highland Mountains

BUTTE — Butte’s search and rescue team rescued three people who got stuck in the Highland Mountains in a pickup truck Saturday morning.

Butte’s 15-90 Search and Rescue was called out around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of a vehicle with three people in it stuck in snow on Moose Creek Road.

A team using a side-by-side and three 4-wheel drive vehicles found the people stuck in the stranded vehicle about an hour later. All three were in good condition and were taken back to town.

The search and rescue team reminds people that even as the weather gets warmer there is still snow in higher elevations around Butte and there is potential to get stuck when driving those roads.