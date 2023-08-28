2 bodies discovered in Boulder home

BOULDER — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of two deceased people found in a home off Garden Drive in Boulder.

The bodies were discovered on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, and have been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

According to the sheriff's office, there is no danger to the community due to this incident, but further details cannot be provided at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.