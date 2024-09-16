2 dead in head-on crash in Beaverhead County

BUTTE — Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Beaverhead County northeast of Wisdom on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the incident happened around 9:12 p.m. on Saturday at mile marker 41 near Fishtrap. A Ford F-150 traveling westbound on MT-43 reportedly crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Toyota Tundra traveling eastbound.

MHP's fatality crash report says both vehicles became fully engulfed and the two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers are unable to be identified at this time.

The report says speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.