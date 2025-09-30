2 killed in fiery crash near Joliet after vehicle strikes horse

JOLIET - Two people were killed in a fiery crash on Highway 212 near Joliet on Monday evening.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:25 p.m. at mile marker 98.5 when a southbound Chevrolet Suburban struck a horse on the roadway.

The Suburban then crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Malibu traveling in the opposite direction.

The Suburban overturned and caught fire, the patrol states. The age and hometown of the male driver of the Suburban were not immediately known, according to the patrol.

The driver of the Malibu was a 28-year-old woman from Sealy, Texas, the patrol reports. Her name was not released.

Both drivers died at the scene. Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, the patrol reports.

