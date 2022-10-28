2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade

BELGRADE — Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, at approximately 8:24 pm, a 25-year-old Bozeman woman was reportedly traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The driver struck head-on with a vehicle being driven by an 18-year-old Billings woman. Both women died in the crash which occurred near mile marker 294.

The incident remains under investigation and this story will be updated as more details become available.